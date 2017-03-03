GBI to possibly return to Ben Hill Co. pecan grove in Grinstead - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI to possibly return to Ben Hill Co. pecan grove in Grinstead case

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) -

It's unclear if GBI agents will return to a Ben Hill County pecan grove for day four of the search for Tara Grinstead's remains.

Grinstead was a former Irwin County teacher and beauty queen who mysteriously vanished in 2005.

The GBI began searching the pecan orchard off of Bowens Mill Highway just several days after announcing the arrest of Ryan Alexander Duke. He's now charged with the murder of Grinstead more than a decade ago.

On Tuesday, a judge issued a gag order in the case preventing anyone involved in the case from releasing any information to the public. Because of that order, it's not known if officials have found any evidence in the past few days or if they'll return on Friday.

