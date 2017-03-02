Worth co. residents see federal assistance changes

The SBA will remain in the county (Source:WALB)

Worth Co. residents are still cleaning up debris (Source:WALB)

Many Worth County tornado victims are still cleaning up their devastated homes and property.

"Right there, see how it keeps going up," homeowner Scott Andrews said.

The sight seen throughout his neighborhood is still shocking. Twisted trees and debris line the path of January's tornado.

"I hope I can get it back one day like it was, I hope," Andrews said. "It won't ever be like it was though. I know that."

Andrews said his family survived the storm and his home seemed to have sustained only some damage, but he found out recently the foundation was cracked.

Andrews said he hasn't applied for federal aid or loans because he's waiting to see how his insurance policy pans out.

Others in Worth County have applied though. Thursday, the Disaster Recovery Center in the county is transforming.

FEMA staff, offering grants, will be leaving, but the small business administration will still be at the Worth Co. Community Center for those in need of low-interest, long term loans.

"Come into the disaster recovery center because, often times, these forms can be complicated for someone to fill out," spokesperson Tamim Choudhury said.

Choudhury said the SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

He encourages all to come out, who are rebuilding their homes, businesses or non-profits after the storm.

"We all lived," Andrews said. "That's all that counted. Material stuff can be replaced and if it's not replaced, it don't matter. It really don't matter to me. We're just glad to be alive."

A common sentiment in Andrews devastated neighborhood.

Choudhury said the center will be open for two more weeks, unless need dictates otherwise.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. ?