Phoebe Sumter see reduced falls

The hospital has seen a reduction in falls (Source:WALB)

Staff members at Phoebe Sumter hospital report progress when it comes to patient safety.

CEO Brandi Lunnenborg said the hospital has decreased the number of patient falls by 84 percent this year.

She says frequent checks on patients, who may try to get out of their beds alone, has reduced falls.

Lunneborg said preventing dangerous situations is a big part of keeping patients safe.

"A lot of that really just comes down to the processes and the diligence for the caregivers at the bedside," Lunneborg said. "We have a fantastic team of leaders, nurses and other supportive staff up on the floor, who are very focused on just communication and ensuring safety measures have been taken."

Lunneborg adds that the Americus hospital is always looking for ways to increase and ensure patient safety.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.