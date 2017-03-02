Celebrity waiters raise money for 'Communities in Schools'

Some familiar faces from pop culture history helped raise money for a Fitzgerald nonprofit organization.

Communities in Schools of Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County held its annual celebrity waiter dinner.

The fundraiser helps the organization serve students who may be at risk of dropping out of school.

Organizers said, after 15 years, the event is still going strong providing help to kids in need.

"School supplies, clothing, hygiene items and things like that," Executive Director Becky Gay said. "Different things from throughout the month to help meet those needs in the community. So, they can focus on their school work and not what they're missing."

Gay said the group hopes to raise more than $30,000 from the event.

