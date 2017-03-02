Searchers return to pecan grove in Grinstead case

Investigators are back in a Ben Hill pecan orchard for Day three of the search for Tara Grinstead's remains.

It's now been a week since an arrest was made in the case - information from that believed to have led agents to the location off Bowens Mill Highway, and residents anxious for answers in this 11 year old case.

Residents say last week's arrest of Ryan Duke brought an answer they weren't expecting.

But now, they're anxious to know more about what happened to Tara Grinstead the night she went missing -- so rumors can be put to rest, and for the past two days, more than 40 GBI agents have been here at this pecan orchard searching for those answers.

They've been combing the land for the remains of Grinstead.

The GBI says they're continuing to interview people and told us on Tuesday they're making good headway in the case, but it's unlikely residents here will get any answers soon. A judge issued a gag order to keep officials from releasing any more information to the public.

One resident we spoke to says Grinstead's death and investigation has taken a toll on the community.

"It's depressing, it's really depressing that something could happen especially around here, stuff like that doesn't happen," said Jim Cannel.



The GBI says the owner of the land is not related to her disappearance or murder.

