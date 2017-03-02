Job Fair set by Dept. of Corrections

The Georgia Department of Corrections is holding a job fair, Wednesday March 15, 2017 from 9am to 4pm.
It will take place at South Georgia Tech, 402 North Midway Road, in Cordele.
The DOC is looking to fill positions at Dodge, Dooly, Pulaski, and Wilcox State Prisons.
Please bring copies of the following documents:
Completed State of GA Application (Blank Copies available on site)
Valid Driver’s License
Birth Certificate
Social Security Card
HS Diploma/GED transcript
DD –214
SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer Scores
If POST certified, please bring a copy of your POST profile.
Georgia DOC benefits include:
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Accidental D&D
Life Insurance
Short-term Disability
Long-term Disability
Vision Insurance
Health Savings Account
Legal Insurance
Spending Accounts
Specified Illness
Long-term Care Insurance
Paid Vacations
Paid Sick leave
12 Paid Holidays
Professional dress is required. For more, click HERE.
