Job Fair set by Dept. of Corrections

The Georgia Department of Corrections is holding a job fair, Wednesday March 15, 2017 from 9am to 4pm.

It will take place at South Georgia Tech, 402 North Midway Road, in Cordele.

The DOC is looking to fill positions at Dodge, Dooly, Pulaski, and Wilcox State Prisons.

Please bring copies of the following documents:

Completed State of GA Application (Blank Copies available on site)

Valid Driver’s License

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

HS Diploma/GED transcript

DD –214

SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer Scores

If POST certified, please bring a copy of your POST profile.

Georgia DOC benefits include:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Accidental D&D

Life Insurance

Short-term Disability

Long-term Disability

Vision Insurance

Health Savings Account

Legal Insurance

Spending Accounts

Specified Illness

Long-term Care Insurance

Paid Vacations

Paid Sick leave

12 Paid Holidays

Professional dress is required. For more, click HERE.

