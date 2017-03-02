Jeff Foxworthy tickets on sale for Albany event

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will be making a stop in Albany for an event to benefit South Georgia storm victims.

"An Evening with Jeff Foxworthy" will be held March 19th at 6 p.m. at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

Proceeds form the event will go to Mission Change.

Single ticket prices are $45 and $75 and can be purchased on AMA's website.

Organizers say Foxworthy has many ties to the Albany area and wanted to do his part to help out with the tornado recovery effort.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.