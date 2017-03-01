Lady Rams season ends in SIAC Tournament

The Albany State women's basketball team almost did it again.
The Lady Rams rallied from a nine point halftime deficit to force overtime against the top-seeded Benedict Lady Tigers.
In overtime, Benedict jumped out to a lead. Ashley Johnson cut the ASU deficit to 64-61 with ten seconds left, but the Lady Rams could get no closer.
Kayla Green led the Lady Rams with 16 points and nine rebounds, who finish the season 8-20.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.