Lady Rams season ends in SIAC Tournament

The Albany State women's basketball team almost did it again.

The Lady Rams rallied from a nine point halftime deficit to force overtime against the top-seeded Benedict Lady Tigers.

In overtime, Benedict jumped out to a lead. Ashley Johnson cut the ASU deficit to 64-61 with ten seconds left, but the Lady Rams could get no closer.

Kayla Green led the Lady Rams with 16 points and nine rebounds, who finish the season 8-20.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.