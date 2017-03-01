Wildcats, Vikings to renew rivalry in spring game

For the first time in Georgia high school football, teams will be able to compete against one another in spring scrimmages this year.

So why not use the opportunity for a spring edition of the greatest rivalry in high school football?

Valdosta and Lowndes announced Wednesday they will play each other in the teams' spring scrimmage. The spring edition of the Winnersville Classic will be Friday, May 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The annual regular season game will also take place between the two rivals this fall.

