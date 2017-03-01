Hundreds come out for WALB Weather Radio Event



Thursday the First Alert Weather Team led another very successful weather radio event, helping hundreds of people get prepared for storms.



Yolanda Amadeo and Chris Zelman joined with volunteers from the Albany Amateur Radio Club, to program approximately 450 weather radios at Walgreen's in Albany.

After the two devastating January storms, many South Georgians told us they were impacted by one or both storms, and wanted to be prepared for the next storm.

Storm survivor Joe Blanton said "The second one that came, we were real close to that. It was real serious. And we didn't have this for the warning. So luckily I have the WALB weather app on my phone. And they did a tremendous job with that, they kept us going."



Again at this event our meteorologists programmed about 450 weather radios. Add to that last week's event, where we programmed at least 200, .and WALB News 10 knows a lot of South Georgians are better prepared for severe weather.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved