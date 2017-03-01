Fitzgerald's Smith signs with Reinhardt

After a career that includes two state runner-up finishes at Fitzgerald, Carl Smith is taking his talents to Reinhardt University.

The Canes' offensive lineman signed with the Eagles Wednesday morning.

He says playing college football has long been a dream, and now he's ready to get to work. Especially since it seems the Eagles will be asking Smith to play a different position.

"They want me to play center, but I hope I get to play some left tackle," Smith says. "I've played left tackle my whole life. The coaches are pretty cool, and telling me they'll teach me."

Smith is the sixth Purple Hurricane player to sign a letter of intent this offseason.

