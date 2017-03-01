State lawmakers push bills to help law enforcement

Gieryic hopes to sell enough signs to present a check to local law enforcement agencies that are in need of new bullet proof vests. (Source: WALB)

state lawmakers are pushing four bills that will help those who protect & serve us everyday. (Source: WALB)

In 2016, Georgia lost 10 officers serving in the line of duty.

Because of this, state lawmakers are pushing four bills that will help those who protect & serve us everyday.

Tom Gieryic proudly showed off a 'Back the Blue' shirt.

Gieryic is man behind the South Georgia 'Back the Blue' movement.

"It's something that should've been done a long, long time ago, but I'm really proud that it at least is being looked at and discussed," said Gieryic.

Gieryic was following the four bills that passed the State Senate last week.

The series of bills are part of Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle's pledge to 'Back the Badge.'

"Law enforcement has been under severe attack," said Cagle.

Cagle hoped the four bills would put a stop to it.

They would increase amount of money received by the family of a fallen officer, create a commission to review salaries, create a special license inscribed with 'back the badge,' and the Back the Badge Act would impose longer prison sentences for criminals convicted of aggravated assault against an officer.

APD's Chief Persley raised one interesting question about the latter bill.

"What additional steps are being taken that when the person is in prison to go through some type of reform," said Persley.

You can't put a dollar amount on a person's life but Persley hoped it will heal the pain of the family.

"We have feelings too but then at the same time are we providing the best service possible," said Persley.

And that's why Gieryic is encouraging folks to support them.

"When the sales of that stuff slows down it's kind of a good thing,"said Gieryic, but when something bad happens then he is the first responder to ease the tension one sign at time.

Gieryic hopes to sell enough signs to present a check to local law enforcement agencies that are in need of new bullet proof vests.

The State House is expected to vote on these 'Back the Badge' initiatives in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.