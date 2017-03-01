200 storm victims will see Keith Sweat for free

Tickets can be redeemed this week at Albany Relief and Recovery at 239 Broad St. (Source: WALB)

Storm victims will get relief in the form of slow jams this weekend.

200 tickets to Saturday's 7th annual Soulfest are being donated to Albany Relief and Recovery.

R&B singer Keith Sweat will headline the concert in the Albany Civic Center.

Victims interested in going need to provide state ID proving they live in storm affected areas to pick up tickets this week.

"We'll look in our database and confirm they live in the affected areas and then tickets can be redeemed," said Albany Relief and Recovery co-director Curtis Fluker.

"All roads are going to end up in the Civic center," said promoter Gilbert Udoto. "We want to do this for our people who have been through the storm. We want you to come over here so we can boost you up."

Tickets can be redeemed this week at Albany Relief and Recovery at 239 Broad St.

The concert is Saturday evening at 7.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.