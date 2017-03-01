Phoebe clinic diverts 13K emergency visits, saves taxpayers $13M

Phoebe staff are constantly evaluating the kind, volume of patients and the hours of operation to ensure the clinic has enough providers to meet their patients' needs. (Source: WALB)

In the last year, Phoebe Putney diverted more than 13,000 emergency visits thanks to it's community care clinic.

Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of the clinic.

Staff said it has saved taxpayers more than $13 million since it opened.

The clinic helps improve access to care.

It's designed to treat patients with non-emergency conditions such as respiratory infection, allergies or removal of sutures.

"To have a new clinic with the goal of improved access, quality efficient, cost effective. We feel like we hit all marks," said Phoebe Operations Senior VP Laura Shearer.

Phoebe staff are constantly evaluating the kind, volume of patients and the hours of operation to ensure the clinic has enough providers to meet their patients' needs.

Staff also said the clinic has helped lessen patients' wait times for emergency visits by 30 minutes.