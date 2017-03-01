Group continues to help South GA storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Group continues to help South GA storm victims

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
A group giving storm victims a hand has made a promise to help them year-round.

More than a month after tornadoes ripped through South Georgia, Soldiers for Christ Ministry is still distributing supplies daily. 

Members said they are still seeing a need for things like food, water and clothes and are beginning to focus on giving out furniture. 

Minister Rebekah Riddle said she's enjoyed helping those in-need.

"It's exciting, fun and enjoyable because we get to meet new friends as well," Riddle said. 

You can contact the Soldiers for Christ Ministry at 229-603-0365. 

