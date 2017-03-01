Boys & Girls Club of Albany President joins Phoebe's board

Laster hopes to help with the strategic growth of the hospital and look at challenges surrounding the Affordable Care Act. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Hospital welcomed Boys & Girls Club of Albany Marvin Laster to the board.

Laster attended his first board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

He hopes to help with the strategic growth of the hospital and look at challenges surrounding the Affordable Care Act.

Although he has much to learn, he was very excited about the opportunity.

"It gives me a whole new perspective and appreciation for serving and being on the other side of the table and being able to be a catalyst for some of the strategic direction and planning that will go for into the hospital meeting its mission," said Laster.

In addition to his new role on Phoebe's board, Laster serves as the Chair of Turner Elementary Governance Team and an ex officio member on Boys &Girls Club of Albany.

