Vigil held at theater where crash victim worked

Friends and colleagues joined in front of the theater (Source: WALB)

Coworkers celebrated the life of the 17-year-old Karon Grier who died in a car wreck this past weekend.

His coworkers at Albany's movie theater circled around a cross with Karon's picture on it, sharing stories of their late friend.

Karon worked at the AMC Albany 16 theater for the past couple months.

During the ceremony Karon was announced as February's employee of the month.

It was an honor all in attendance agreed Karon deserved.

"We're going to make sure that we keep that plaque and keep his picture posted in out lobby," said AMC Albany 16 general manager Brandon Jones. "So anytime we're having a tough day, we're going to look at that picture and remember Mr. Karon and that smile, that hard work and that dedication he carried, and that's going to push us forward."

"This man was always talking about owning a Subway," remembered coworker and friend Jalen Johnson. "He talked about big dreams, big goals, he talked about making money, CEO, being a boss. He talked about doing big things, so working with him, it was never a dull moment."

The Grier family wasn't able to attend.

They stayed in the hospital with Karon's older brother Kyree Grier, who remains in critical condition from the crash.

