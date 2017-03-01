Suspect leads police on high speed chase through Crisp, Sumter Co.

Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith said it's important for officers to catch suspects who lead them on chases. (Source: WALB)

Dramatic dash camera footage shows a high speed chase through Crisp and Sumter Counties that happened Tuesday morning.

It all started at a Cordele business when someone called 911 to report an irate driver in the drive-thru.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Higgins of Massachusetts, left on 16th Street, leading police on a chase that reached 110 miles per hour.

Once in Sumter County, a state trooper used a pit maneuver to finally stop the driver.

The suspect then slammed into a business at Highway 195 and Highway 280.

Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith said it's important for officers to catch suspects who lead them on chases.

"We don't like to chase but we do chase them, especially when we don't know what kind of crime they've commited," said Sheriff Smith. "People that normally run are wanted somewhere. They normally have warrants, outstanding warrants."

Officers used a taser to gain control of Higgins.

He was taken to Crisp Regional for evaluation.

No officers were hurt.

