Tech program invites high schoolers to visit John Deere Day at SGTC

"The students here have access to the various John Deere systems, our diagnostic software," said Jenni Badding, John Deere Tech Partnerships Manager. (Source: WALB)

High school graduates from across the southeast United States go to school in Americus for one special technical curriculum. (Source: WALB)

It's the John Deere Tech Program at South Georgia Technical College, which is the only program like it between Mississippi and North Carolina.

Wednesday, high schoolers, their counselors and their parents got to see what it's like to be in the program at the John Deere Day Open House.

"The students here have access to the various John Deere systems, our diagnostic software," said Jenni Badding, John Deere Tech Partnerships Manager. "They train on John Deere equipment so all their technical coursework is geared toward John Deere."

The SGTC program is one of only 16 in the country.

Students have to be sponsored by a John Deere dealer to be accepted into the program.

