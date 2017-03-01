79-year-old UGA super fan surprised with tickets to first game

A south Georgia woman fulfilled a life-long goal of hers.

"It's like a dream come true for me, because I've always wanted to go to Athens to a ball game," said Virginia Souter, 79.

She traveled from Sylvester to Athens to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play Wednesday night.

The University of Georgia's basketball team played against Auburn University.

And in the crowd, cheering them on, was Ms. Virginia, all decked out in her Georgia gear.

On Monday, the administrator at PruittHealth-Sylvester surprised her with tickets to the game.

And to say Ms. Virginia was excited was an understatement.

Ms. Virginia was all smiles Wednesday as she geared up for the game of a lifetime.

"She said, 'You are headed for Athens, Georgia!' I said, 'Woo hoo!' And I just busted out crying," Ms. Virginia said.

It's no secret Ms. Virginia bleeds red and black.

"I don't know," she said. "I guess I'm just a die hard Georgia fan."

But she's more than a fan.

She's an inspiration.

Ms. Virginia has cerebral palsy.

She's been at PruittHealth-Sylvester for 17 years.

"She's always been told what she can't do," said PruittHealth-Sylvester Administrator Cyndi Watson. "And that's what we want to make a difference. We want to make a difference and tell her what she can do. And part of going to Athens, Georgia is something that I'm sure she's always had on her bucket list, but she never thought would happen."

Making that dream a reality is an organization called Second Wind Dreams dedicated to fulfilling our elders' dreams.

And with it's help, Ms. Virginia and her decked-out wheelchair made it to the Stegeman Coliseum.

"I'm going to be hollering, 'Defense! Defense!' And, 'Woo hoo!'" exclaimed Ms. Virginia.

She said there's only one thing that could make this day even better.

"I'd just give anything if my parents could see me now and my sister too. They would be so proud of me," said Ms. Virginia.

But she knew they were looking down on her, and cheering along with her.

After the game, she will meet two basketball players, one from each team.

They are both from Worth County.

She will meet the gymnastics team, and took home a signed basketball.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.