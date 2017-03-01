Valdosta streets to be upgraded

More than 3 miles of City streets will get the upgrades. (Source: WALB)

13 roads in Valdosta will be resurfaced. (Source: WALB)

Your drive through Valdosta will be much smoother soon. A roadway project is set to improve multiple city streets.

It's something many drivers have experienced before, pot holes, bumpy roads, and faded lines, all things that can make driving difficult.

But soon, those problems will be solved in some places.

"The roads will be smoother. It will be a better driving experience," said Kevin Tolliver, engineering project manager.

A better driving experience, because 13 roads in Valdosta will be resurfaced.

This means new asphalt, new paint, and gutters and curbs will be fixed.

"We've targeted the streets that have bumps and potholes and those kinds of things," explained Tolliver

More than 3 miles of City streets will get the upgrades. All to make the driving experience better and safer.

"Safer as well because the striping will be more visible," said Tolliver.

City officials have some streets updated every year. Once streets are done the roads will last about 25 years.

One local business owner, Christina Mauras, said it will be great for her local businesses as well.

"I think you'll have a lot more traffic coming through here," said Mauras.

To her, more traffic means more business to help the growing community.

"This is a busy and awesome community," said Mauras, "We have a lot of traffic going back and forth. I just think it's beneficial to the community."

The project is set to start March 13.

A grant from GDOT covers roughly $400,000 of the project and the City is matching 30% of those funds.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.