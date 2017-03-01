Former Lowndes Co. teacher pleads guilty to sex charges

A Lowndes County woman has taken a plea deal after being arrested nearly two years ago for having sex with students.

Documents show Phoebe Jo Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to children in the second degree.

She has been sentenced to four years probation, a $2,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

Chapman was a teacher at Lowndes High School.

