GBI: Human remains found in Atkinson Co. identified as missing teen

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the human remains found in Willacoochee last month as a missing Atkinson County teen.

Officials determined that the body found was Kiree Hersey, 18, who had been missing since November 5th.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Hersey's body was found on February 10th near a residence on Charlie Harper Road.

Anyone with information concerning Hersey is asked to call the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 422-3611, the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103 or through GBI Tips online.

