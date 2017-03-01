D.A. seeks death penalty in Albany double murder

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards says the state will seek the death penalty against a South Georgia man, who was indicted Wednesday.

Jessie Brown, Junior, is charged for the January double murder of an Albany woman and her grandmother.

The 31 year old Brown was indicted on multiple murder and aggravated assault charges by the Dougherty Grand Jury.

District Attorney Greg Edwards said the state has decided to seek the death penalty.

"This case meets all the criteria for a death penalty, especially it's heinous nature," said Edwards. "We want the message to be if you are gong to engage in such level of premeditation in such senseless acts, that you need to figure in the possibility of getting the death penalty."

Police say January 26th about 10:45 in the morning, Brown shot and killed 24 year old Keyon Branch, and her 67 year old grandmother Brenda Forrester, at their home in the 1500 block of Maryland Drive.

Police say Brown also shot three men in the house, including 19 year old Qua'Shawn Branch, who prosecutors say will most likely be paralyzed for life.

