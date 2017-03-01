High speed chase starts in Cordele, ends in Sumter Co.

The chase eneded when the man crashed into a house (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff)

Cordele police were called to a business on East 16th Avenue to deal with a man who was making a disturbance, and the chase ended miles way, when that man had to be Tased to be arrested. He led authorities on a chase at speeds of 110 miles per hour along the way.

A Cordele Police officer tried to talk to Andrew Higgins of Massachusetts, but he drove off, westbound on 16th Avenue.

Deputy John Roger Harvey encountered and attempted to stop him, but he continued driving erratically and roared up to 110 mph, leading deputies into Sumter County.

A semi-truck driver tried to slow the suspect down before they got to Leslie.

As Higgins, 31, tried to pass the semi, he hit a Crisp County Sheriff’s car, and then the back end of the tractor trailer.

He got around the semi, and was met by a trooper, who tried to block the vehicle with his patrol car.

Higgins struck the State Trooper almost head on. He lost control, and slammed through a business at the corner of Highway 195 and Highway 280.

After refusing to get out of the wreck, he jumped out and ran off. He had to be Tased to be subdued.

Higgins was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital for evaluation.

