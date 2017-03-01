Suspect wanted for shooting near Thomas U. arrested

A man who police say was involved in a shooting that happened near Thomas University on Feb. 20, was arrested on unrelated charges in Lowndes County Wednesday.

Marcus Walden is in jail in Valdosta.

Police believe Walden, 24, and Sharron Thompson, 23, got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun, near the intersection of Pear and South street just down the road from Thomas University.

Investigators said the bullet hit the weight room window in the gym where students were working out, and they recovered the gun that was involved in the shooting.

Walden will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Thompson is charged with reckless conduct and was released on bond.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.