Suspect wanted for shooting near Thomas U. arrested - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspect wanted for shooting near Thomas U. arrested

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
(Source:Thomas County Jail) (Source:Thomas County Jail)
Marcus Walden (Source: Lowndes Sheriff) Marcus Walden (Source: Lowndes Sheriff)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A man who police say was involved in a shooting that happened near Thomas University on Feb. 20, was arrested on unrelated charges in Lowndes County Wednesday.

Marcus Walden is in jail in Valdosta.

Police believe Walden, 24, and Sharron Thompson, 23, got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun, near the intersection of Pear and South street just down the road from Thomas University.

Investigators said the bullet hit the weight room window in the gym where students were working out, and they recovered the gun that was involved in the shooting.

Walden will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Thompson is charged with reckless conduct and was released on bond.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Tift Co. woman attacked walking into home warns others

    Tift Co. woman attacked walking into home warns others

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:19:12 GMT
    It happened at her home on Prince Avenue (Source: WALB)It happened at her home on Prince Avenue (Source: WALB)

    A Tift County woman face a scary situation when a simple walk into her house turned into a fight for her life.

    More >>

    A Tift County woman face a scary situation when a simple walk into her house turned into a fight for her life.

    More >>

  • Veteran gets mortgage free home, built on notes of encouragement

    Veteran gets mortgage free home, built on notes of encouragement

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:16:26 GMT
    The community left behind words of inspiration for the Turners (Source: WALB)The community left behind words of inspiration for the Turners (Source: WALB)

    A wounded veteran and his family are just months away from moving into their brand new Tifton home.

    More >>

    A wounded veteran and his family are just months away from moving into their brand new Tifton home.

    More >>

  • Thomasville therapeutic riding center enters contest to win a Gypsy horse

    Thomasville therapeutic riding center enters contest to win a Gypsy horse

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:29:05 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A south Georgia therapeutic riding center is hoping to win a new horse, to allow them to continue serving more than 100 children and adults with special needs . Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding lessons. The organization has an amazing opportunity to win a Gypsy Horse. 

    More >>

    A south Georgia therapeutic riding center is hoping to win a new horse, to allow them to continue serving more than 100 children and adults with special needs . Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding lessons. The organization has an amazing opportunity to win a Gypsy Horse. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly