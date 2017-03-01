DCEMA, MCLB to conduct tornado drill at noon

Dougherty Co. EMA will conduct a tornado drill on Wednesday. (Source: Raycom)

Dougherty County EMA and the Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany will conduct a tornado drill at noon on Wednesday.

This is the drill that was rescheduled after officials decided not to participate in February's statewide tornado drill.

DCEMA will conduct a silent test of the tornado sirens, said emergency management specialist Jenna Wirtz. They will also send out a text message to CodeRED subscribers.

MCLB will sound its tornado sirens, according to a Facebook post by DCEMA. The drill will last approximately five minutes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.