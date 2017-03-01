DCEMA, MCLB to conduct tornado drill at noon

An expensive dog somehow got loose from his Calhoun County home, and mysteriously, showed up 50 miles away, in Dougherty County. But that's not the end of the unusual facts surrounding this case.More >>
An expensive dog somehow got loose from his Calhoun County home, and mysteriously, showed up 50 miles away, in Dougherty County. But that's not the end of the unusual facts surrounding this case.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening, to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening, to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area.More >>
Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.More >>
Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.More >>
The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m.More >>
The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m.More >>
What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free doughnut?More >>
What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free doughnut?More >>