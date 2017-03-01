Truck driver hospitalized after swerving to avoid collision - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Truck driver hospitalized after swerving to avoid collision

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The semi truck driver crashed into the woods, causing the front end of the truck to disconnect from the trailer. (Source: WALB) The semi truck driver crashed into the woods, causing the front end of the truck to disconnect from the trailer. (Source: WALB)
It took crews several hours to clear the truck's load from the woods. (Source: WALB) It took crews several hours to clear the truck's load from the woods. (Source: WALB)
The truck was carrying pallets. (Source: WALB) The truck was carrying pallets. (Source: WALB)
The truck driver was taken to the hospital. (Source: WALB) The truck driver was taken to the hospital. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A truck driver was hospitalized after he swerved off the road at a dangerous Dougherty County intersection to avoid a speeding car.

The truck driver told police he was traveling north on Moultrie Road when another driver went past a stop sign at the intersection of County Line Road and Moultrie Road, said Sgt. Lee Reynolds with Dougherty County police. The call came in just before midnight on Tuesday.

DCP said the truck driver swerved off the road to avoid hitting the car and crashed into the woods. The impact caused the truck's load of pallets to break through the front end of the truck and disconnect it from the rest of the trailer. 

It took crews more than three hours to remove the truck and the wreckage from the woods.

The truck driver was taken to Phoebe hospital after complaints of soreness.

The driver of the car left the scene. It's still unclear why the driver ran the stop sign.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly