Truck driver hospitalized after swerving to avoid collision

A truck driver was hospitalized after he swerved off the road at a dangerous Dougherty County intersection to avoid a speeding car.

The truck driver told police he was traveling north on Moultrie Road when another driver went past a stop sign at the intersection of County Line Road and Moultrie Road, said Sgt. Lee Reynolds with Dougherty County police. The call came in just before midnight on Tuesday.

DCP said the truck driver swerved off the road to avoid hitting the car and crashed into the woods. The impact caused the truck's load of pallets to break through the front end of the truck and disconnect it from the rest of the trailer.

It took crews more than three hours to remove the truck and the wreckage from the woods.

The truck driver was taken to Phoebe hospital after complaints of soreness.

The driver of the car left the scene. It's still unclear why the driver ran the stop sign.

