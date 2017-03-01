Tuesday's high school baseball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia high school baseball scores from Tuesday, February 28, 2017:

Lowndes 3, Fitzgerald 2

Valdosta 9, Tift Co. 7

Thomas Co. Central 5, Bainbridge 4

Perry 13, Crisp Co. 2

Worth Co. 6, Berrien 0

Albany 4, Dougherty 3

Clinch Co. 9, Atkinson Co. 2

SGA 9, Fullington 0

