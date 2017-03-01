Tuesday's high school baseball scores

South Georgia high school baseball scores from Tuesday, February 28, 2017:
Lowndes 3, Fitzgerald 2
Valdosta 9, Tift Co. 7
Thomas Co. Central 5, Bainbridge 4
Perry 13, Crisp Co. 2
Worth Co. 6, Berrien 0
Albany 4, Dougherty 3
Clinch Co. 9, Atkinson Co. 2
SGA 9, Fullington 0
