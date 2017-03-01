Blazers, Lady Blazers advance in GSC Tourney with routs

VALDOSTA STATE 115, NORTH ALABAMA 94 (Men)

The top-seeded Valdosta State Blazers set a new school record with 22 three-pointers Tuesday night, all at the expense of rival North Alabama.

The Blazers scored a season-high 115 points in a Gulf South Tournament first round rout of the Lions, and it all happened in front of the home crowd.

GSC Player of the Year Jeremiah Hill led the Blazers with 28 points, including 7-11 from three-points land. Beau Justice added 26 of his own with eight threes.

VSU led 59-36 at halftime, and led by as much as 37 in the second half.

The Blazers improve to 25-4 on the season, and will play four-seed Christian Brothers in the Gulf South Conference semifinals Saturday in Birmingham.

VALDOSTA STATE 66, DELTA STATE 41 (Women)

The Lady Blazers never trailed in Tuesday night's first round win over Delta State.

The second-seeded VSU held the Lady Statesmen to 31% shooting in the 66-41 win. The Lady Blazers advance to the GSC semifinals Saturday, when they'll play three-seed Lee.

Madi Mitchell led Valdosta State with 23 points, while Kenya Samone' Dixon had nine points and 13 rebounds in the win.

