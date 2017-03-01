Golden Rams season ends in SIAC Tourney

The 2016-2017 season for the Albany State men's basketball season is over.

The Golden Rams fell 73-65 to Miles Tuesday night in the first round of the SIAC Tournament in Birmingham, AL.

JaDon Davis led ASU with 15 points and six rebounds, while Juwan High added 13 points for the Golden Rams. Shaquille Cook had 23 points to pace the Golden Bears.

A Michael Green jumper gave the Golden Rams a one-point lead with 9:16 to play. But Miles answered quickly after, and never relinquished the lead again.

Albany State ends the season 10-19 overall and 5-14 in SIAC play.

