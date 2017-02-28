Governor Deal's task force evaluates training curriculum

Persley said that the task force is looking at whether officers in the state are receiving enough training to perform their jobs. (Source: WALB)

Governor Nathan Deal's law enforcement task force has already received dozens of recommendations to the revamp police training curriculum. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is one of many officers who is part of Governor Deal's law enforcement task force.

Right now, officers are required to have 408 hours of basic training.

But other states require as much as 900 hours.

Persley said the task force is focusing on the quality of the training.

"More doesn't necessarily equal better. If you put good appropriate content in the basic course because it just teaches you the basics, and you supplement that with a field training program at that local agency, that's how you begin to turnout a good product and service," Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said.

Governor Deal's task force met twice in February and it plans to meet again in March.

