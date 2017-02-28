Two DCSS high schools named on state's AP honors list

12 DCSS schools are also outperforming their peers based on schools with similar demographics and socio-economic indicators. (Source: WALB)

Albany High School and Westover Comprehensive High School were named to state's Advanced Placement Honor School List.

The 2017 AP honor schools were named in six categories based on the results of 2016 AP courses and exams.

Albany High was recognized on the AP challenge list -- which are schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students taking four of the core areas such as English, math, science and social.

Westover was named to both the AP STEM and AP STEM Achievement lists -- both focus on schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses.

"It starts with the counselors and the teachers making sure they understand and are able to communicate to the students in an effective way that hey this is a big deal, you need to do everything in your power as a student to prepare yourself for college to make yourself look good on your college application," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

DCSS staff said they're working to make sure other schools land on the state's AP honor's list.

School officials said they have leadership to thank for 'beating the odds.'

Some of the schools include Alice Coachman Elementary School, Lake Park and Robert A Cross Middle Magnet school.

