City leaders officially launch Albany twin storms relief fund

Albany twin storms relief fund is now official.

They teamed up with the Fuller Center for Housing to help folks that are underinsured or not getting help from FEMA.

Residents will get an interest free loan to pay for construction work, and the homeowner will need to repay it over time.

City leaders said folks can donate to the Albany Twin storms relief fund at SunTrust Bank in Dougherty County and Lee County.

Their first project will be restoring the roof of a house located on the 2500 block of Imperial Street.

For more information on how you can apply, contact Makeba Wright at albanytwinsstorms@gmail.com

