FBI raids several businesses across Georgia

The FBI and the IRS raided four bars in four cities Tuesday morning, including at least 3 in South Georgia.

The FBI executed a federal search warrant at the home of former Statesboro city councilman Will Britt.

The FBI and the IRS also executed federal search warrants at bars and clubs that Britt and his brother own or are associated with in Americus, Valdosta, Tifton, Statesboro, and Milledgeville.

In Americus witnesses say about 7 Tuesday morning FBI agents raided Dillinger's.

FBI spokespersons say the raids are part of an ongoing investigation ,and that no one was arrested in those raids.

