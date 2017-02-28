Set up for Costa FLW tournament begins

Setup is underway for a fishing tournament that will attract hundreds to Bainbridge later this week.

The Costa FLW tournament begins on Thursday.

The tournament director said they are expecting anywhere from 200 to 300 participants.

This is one of the biggest tournaments they have during the year.

"Its a small town that understands what we do, we go to a lot of small towns and big towns and we don't get treated much better than we do. Its a pretty neat place to come," said Ron Lappin, Tournament Director.

If you would like to sign up, there are still spots open.

