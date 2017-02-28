Bainbridge hospital reports better finances in recent months

Memorial Hospital in Bainbridge is making positive financial gains to recover from the large amount of debt the hospital board reported earlier this year.

At a recent city council meeting, eleven million dollars in bonds were approved.

Part of those bonds will be used to pay off the hospital's debt.

These bonds were purchased as a joint effort by the city and the county to save the hospital.

It currently employs around 500 people.

"Authority and staff at the hospital know there is a lot of work to do but we are so encouraged by the efforts we have undertaken and to see those begin to pay off," said Glennie Bench, Chair of Hospital Board.

The next step is for the county to approve their portions of the bonds at the commission meeting on Tuesday.

The hospital board members said they hope the hospital's finances continue to improve.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.