WALB joins in on 'Read Across America' events

It's Read Across America week and our WALB News team is going out for story time with little South Georgians.

Karla read two books to about 40 students.

And the ASU Learning Center has many more activities planned for students this week.

"We have different character days, like today we have silly socks day and we have different community officials coming in," explained Selena Williams with the ASU Early Learning Center.

Williams said that being a good reader is important for not just children, but adults as well.

