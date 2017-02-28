Procter & Gamble assesses damage while aiding in storm relief

P&G said that while there was minor damage to the plant, there was significant damage to the plant's distribution center. (Source: WALB)

Procter & Gamble is working to help Albany recover after January's storms, but the plant is dealing with damage as well.

Two days after the storm, the plant was fully operational, but assessments are still being made for the damage to the distribution center.

"We are transforming this plant to one where we will direct ship our products. We believe this is the best path forward for P&G because it will allow us to synchronize our supply chain from raw material supplier to retailer store shelf," said P&G Plant Operation Manager Werhner Washington.

On Tuesday, P&G also presented a check to United Way of Southwest Georgia for storm relief.

