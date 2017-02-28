Weather radio programming is back Wednesday at Walgreens in Albany

The view from the last First Alert weather radio event. (Source: WALB)

After the huge turnout from last week's First Alert weather radio event, WALB has confirmed that a new shipment has arrived for anyone who wants to purchase one.

WALB First Alert meteorologists and volunteers will be at the Walgreens on Dawson Road in Northwest Albany Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. programming weather radios for the public.

Weather radios will be available to purchase for $30. If you already have a weather radio and need it programmed, you may bring it to the event.

The store is located at 2351 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707. This is on the corner of Dawson Rd. and Whispering Pines.

These industry standard weather radios can be life-saving.

At the previous event, 200 weather radios sold out in just 30 minutes.

