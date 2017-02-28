Lowndes Co. prepares to say its final farewell to a fallen hero

Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Butler's visitation has been scheduled and will be held on Wednesday, at Carson McLane Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

His funeral service will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church.

Drivers should expect traffic delays on North Valdosta Road, when the procession moves from the church to the burial site.

Butler was killed while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday.

His patrol car was struck by a semi, almost head on.

