Taco Bell location opening on Dawson Road

A new Taco Bell will be opening in Albany later this year. (Source: WALB)

A lot of people thought it was big disappointment when the Albany Mall Taco Bell closed down years ago, leaving just the Taco Bell locations on Slappey Boulevard and East Oglethorpe Boulevard. But the popular fast-food chain is coming back to Dawson Road.

Public relation officials with Taco Bell confirmed the restaurant would be opening later this year, and sooner than you may think.

Taco Bell public relations told WALB that it would be breaking ground within a week or so and is expected to open sometime in June.

It will be located at Meredyth Drive and Dawson Road where Pizza Hut and Local Jerry's use to be.

So prepare to get your grub on this summer.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.