GBI ends search of Ben Hill Co. property for the night

The GBI has ended their search of a Ben Hill County property for the night, but officials said they will be back to continue the search for Tara Grinstead Wednesday morning.

J.T. Ricketson, Special Agent in Charge, said the GBI has a body recovery team of around 40 people that have been searching a property in Ben Hill County for Tara's remains, or any other kind of evidence.

Included in that number are agents from eight GBI offices and two anthropologists.

Ricketson said that the property was searched last week, but they will continue searching as long as necessary.

He also said that the property owners are not related to the crime, but are allowing officials to search.

No other arrests have been made in the case, but officials are still questioning other people.

Mobile users, click to watch the interview here.

WALB's Amanda Hoskins will be there and have more updates as they come in.

