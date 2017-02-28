GBI ends search of Ben Hill Co. property for the night

That is a question some community leaders are asking, after Dougherty county and Albany city commissioners both voted down a well respected Lee County business from developing another location.More >>
That is a question some community leaders are asking, after Dougherty county and Albany city commissioners both voted down a well respected Lee County business from developing another location.More >>
The Dougherty County School System is making the public aware of the free meal program for young people who may not have meals provided at home.More >>
Dozens of folks attended the 18th annual Southwest Georgia Regional Art Exhibition and Sale on Thursday night.More >>
Lee County employees will get a three percent pay increase if a proposed $23.9 million dollar budget is approved. Under this budget, there is no increase in taxes.More >>
Albany will be replacing old street signs on busy northwest Albany roads this week.More >>