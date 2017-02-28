FEMA deadline approaches, officials offer additional information

Over the last few weeks, WALB has worked closely with representatives with FEMA to bring you the most updated information and advice for recovery and planning ahead after January's storms.

Here are some additional resources:

Don't forget, the deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance is March 27, 2017.

You can call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

