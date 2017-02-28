Editorial: Never give up; The search for Tara

Most of us in South Georgia, watched in stunned silence last Thursday, as WALB brought live coverage of the announcement that an arrest had been made in the 2005 disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

I remember when our news organization first reported her mysterious disappearance eleven years ago.

It's been so long that most of our news folks who reported it when it happened have moved away from the area, and most in the public had moved on with their lives.

A whole new generation of reporters now bring us this story, and that is a good indication of just how long the investigators, who have been following Tara's case, have stayed at it.

They never gave up, and never quit trying to solve the case, even though it seemed there would never be answers for her family, or for all of us, for that matter.

We all felt touched by this heart-breaking story.

We commend our law enforcement investigators, who work long hours for what should be higher pay.

Let's hope we are never personally touched by a case like Tara Grinstead's.

But we are grateful to investigators who never surrender, and do everything possible, to give families of crime victims some closure and some peace.

