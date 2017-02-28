Students 'get wired' at tech school

More than one thousand students flooded the campus at Wiregrass Technical College Tuesday.

Students from surrounding middle and high schools checked out opportunities at Wiregrass Technical College.

From nursing to massage therapy, students checked out the different majors the college offers with hands on activities.

"You can see all the fields you want to go into. And if you're not sure of one, you can go and look and talk about it, with people who are experienced in that field," said Berrien High School Student Maddie Hepburn.

Administrators say this event helps students see what opportunities are available to them at a college right here in South Georgia.

