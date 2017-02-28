Diapers help Valdosta families in need

More than 21,000 diapers will go to families in need in South Georgia, thanks to the Valdosta Junior Service League.

The group hosted a diaper drive during the month of February for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Food bank officials say diapers are always needed at the warehouse, and this will help about a thousand families in South Georgia.

"We can't keep diapers in stock. Our agencies take them out the door just as quickly as we get them in because they know how important they are to the families that we serve," said Marketing Director Eliza McCall.

McCall says many assistance programs, like WIC, do not cover diapers, so keeping them in stock at the food bank for families is crucial.

