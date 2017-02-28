Albany 'Y' looks forward to a great year

The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Dewey Hayes, Junior turned himself into Coffee County authorities this morning for a sexual battery charge.
Valdosta Police officers responded to a burglary on North Ashley Street at the Phone Shack Tuesday night. Someone broke into the store and stole multiple cell phones.
The Dougherty County School System is making the public aware of the free meal program for young people who may not have meals provided at home.
Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.
