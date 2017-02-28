Albany 'Y' looks forward to a great year - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany 'Y' looks forward to a great year

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The Y (Source: WALB) The Y (Source: WALB)
Dan Gillan (Source: WALB) Dan Gillan (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Area YMCA is celebrating after a successful 2016, but President and CEO Dan Gillian says this facility is so much more than just a pool or a gym.

It's about community and helping the community reach its fullest potential.

Last week, the Y held its annual dinner where those with the organization celebrated its latest achievements like in youth development.

Last year, the Y served around 600 kids during its annual summer camp. And around 3,000 kids participated in either youth sports, aquatics activities, or other childcare programs.

This facility expects to help even more kids this year thanks to 'Y Without Walls,' a program that allows the Y to go out into the community and offer similar activities.

"To be able to bring the Y to folks and not have them worry about 'How am I going to get here?' That's priceless," said Gillian.

And new for this year, the Y will actually be taking meals and snacks with them so not only will the Y Without Walls offer physical activities, but it will also offer a good meal to those throughout the area.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • WATCH: Trump to announce decision on climate pact

    WATCH: Trump to announce decision on climate pact

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:10:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:19:04 GMT
    (Source: AP)(Source: AP)

    The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

    More >>

    The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

    More >>

  • Coffee Co. man arrested on sex charge

    Coffee Co. man arrested on sex charge

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:43:14 GMT
    Dewey Hayes, Jr. (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)Dewey Hayes, Jr. (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

    Dewey Hayes, Junior turned himself into Coffee County authorities this morning for a sexual battery charge.

    More >>

    Dewey Hayes, Junior turned himself into Coffee County authorities this morning for a sexual battery charge. 

    More >>

  • Arrest made after cell phone burglary

    Arrest made after cell phone burglary

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:25:13 GMT

    Valdosta Police officers responded to a burglary on North Ashley Street at the Phone Shack Tuesday night. Someone broke into the store and stole multiple cell phones. 

    More >>

    Valdosta Police officers responded to a burglary on North Ashley Street at the Phone Shack Tuesday night. Someone broke into the store and stole multiple cell phones. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly