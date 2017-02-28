Albany 'Y' looks forward to a great year

The Albany Area YMCA is celebrating after a successful 2016, but President and CEO Dan Gillian says this facility is so much more than just a pool or a gym.

It's about community and helping the community reach its fullest potential.

Last week, the Y held its annual dinner where those with the organization celebrated its latest achievements like in youth development.

Last year, the Y served around 600 kids during its annual summer camp. And around 3,000 kids participated in either youth sports, aquatics activities, or other childcare programs.

This facility expects to help even more kids this year thanks to 'Y Without Walls,' a program that allows the Y to go out into the community and offer similar activities.

"To be able to bring the Y to folks and not have them worry about 'How am I going to get here?' That's priceless," said Gillian.

And new for this year, the Y will actually be taking meals and snacks with them so not only will the Y Without Walls offer physical activities, but it will also offer a good meal to those throughout the area.

