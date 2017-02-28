Early springlike weather brings out mosquitoes, other insects

Valdosta Police officers responded to a burglary on North Ashley Street at the Phone Shack Tuesday night. Someone broke into the store and stole multiple cell phones.More >>
The Dougherty County School System is making the public aware of the free meal program for young people who may not have meals provided at home.More >>
Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.More >>
Unbreakable Bloodline, a band which calls Albany home, will be on stage in this year’s 'New Music on Tap' lineup at Bonnaroo 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 10.More >>
Some Worth County storm victims were furious about how county leaders are handling storm recovery efforts.More >>
