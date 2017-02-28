Early springlike weather brings out mosquitoes, other insects

Donell said standing water across the county has made perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty Co. Public Works crews have been mosquito spraying earlier than usual this year. (Source: WALB)

Warm weather is bringing out mosquitoes and other insects earlier than usual this year.

Dougherty County Public Works has been busy this past week spraying across the county to control mosquitoes.

Those mosquito populations are growing thanks to the warm weather along with a lot of rain and standing water in areas from recent storms.

Environmental Control Manager Donnell Mathis said spraying this early in the year is unusual.

"This time of the year normally we don't have a problem with mosquitoes, we have cold weather. But we have not seen the cold weather so now we're seeing mosquitoes. But as we see the mosquitoes, then we address the problem, so that's why we're out spraying," Mathis said.

Mathis said even though it's still winter, t's not too early to begin to mosquito-proofing your home. He encouraged people to dump out anything holding standing water and use insect repellent when outdoors.

Warm weather is also keeping pest control companies busy as well.

Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators said they're seeing a significant increase in calls with termites, ants, roaches and mosquitoes intruding homes and yards.

"When you don't have a good winter, then obviously it doesn't keep those insects at bay usually when people get like a little break from them, or whatever the case may be," Tallent said.

He encouraged the public to be proactive and take preventative measures all year around.

He says there are easy steps to take to control insects from entering your home, especially termites:

Remove any standing water away from around the home.

Don't stack lumber or firewood next to the home.

Remove old tree stumps.

Keep tree branches and bushes well trimmed away from the house.

Tallent said these tips can help families to enjoy a bug-free time outdoors and create a pest-free home.

